BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A lot has changed since the St. Bonaventure women's basketball program played their season ending game on March 3rd. Five months after the team last hit the court together, players, coaches and staff have finally returned to Olean to prepare for the upcoming season, but this time around, everything looks a little bit different.

"We really focused on safety so that getting them back here, there wasn't those questions about if we could get them back to St. Bonaventure, it's kind of funny, when I was a student you'd call it the Bonaventure bubble, and now it really is the bubble here," women's basketball head coach Jesse Fleming laughed, "You're really just trying to keep them here where they can be completely focused on getting themselves back into shape and bonding with their teammates."