Blue Jays looking at possibly playing in Buffalo again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo could be the place where the Toronto Blue Jays play their home games again this year.
Spring training is set to start later this month, and the Blue Jays say their first choice for where to play is still Toronto.
But, if home isn’t an option, Sahlen Field is a possibility. The team is looking into alternatives, which also include other U.S. sites, like Dunedin, Florida.
Last year, the Canadian government said the Blue Jays could not play in Toronto, and the team was also blocked from playing in Pittsburgh.
Ultimately, they ended up staying at the home of the Buffalo Bisons, and it might happen again.
