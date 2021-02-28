Blue Jays top Yankees in Spring Training opener

Toronto Blue Jays’ Reese McGuire (10) celebrates with Bo Bichette, right, after Bichette scored on a two-run double by Rowdy Tellez during the first inning of a spring baseball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto scored five runs and their pitching put on a show in the first four innings, leading to a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of Spring Training.

Anthony Key pitched two scoreless innings as the starter, and TJ Zeuch followed that up with two solid innings of his own, allowing only one run in the 4th.

Their offense was as expected in the opening innings, scoring in each of the first four innings to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Rowdy Telez started things off with a 2-run ground rule double to plate a pair in the first. Cavan Biggio followed that up in the second inning with an RBI double. Jonathan Davis drove in a run in the third and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s single in the fourth put the Jays up 5-0.

New York didn’t go down without a fight, as they scored four runs total in the 4th and 5th innings to make it 5-4. Toronto added another in the 7th to get some breathing room, which led to the 6-4 final.

Toronto is 1-0 and will face the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday. First pitch at 1:07 p.m.