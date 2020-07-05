Blue Jays will use Buffalo as alternate training site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though the Bisons aren’t playing this summer, there will be baseball in Buffalo soon.

After the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, it was expected the Blue Jays would use Sahlen Field for their taxi squad. On Saturday, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed they are using Buffalo as their alternate training site.

Atkins also said they are working through some border issues right now.

Barring any setbacks, the Blue Jays are expected to travel to Toronto on Sunday with their first official Spring Training 2.0 workout at the Rogers Centre scheduled for Monday.

We're coming home 💙



Our Summer Training Camp will be held at Rogers Centre! pic.twitter.com/OPKIjVPUl9 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 2, 2020

Right now the team is in Dunedin, Florida for COVID-19 and antibody testing before heading to Toronto. Everyone must have two negative tests before they can fly to Toronto. Players who have cleared it so far were able to workout in small groups on Friday.

Once the regular season starts, players who don’t make the active roster will report to Sahlen Field if all goes according to plan.

The season is scheduled to start July 23rd.