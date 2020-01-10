Blues drop Sabres 5-1

St. Louis Blues’ Alexander Steen (20) scores past Buffalo Sabres’ Curtis Lazar (27), Lawrence Pilut (24) and Rasmus Ristolainen (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Sabres continue to struggle on the road.

Following Thursday’s 5-1 loss, Buffalo has just one win in their last 11 road games.

The defending Stanley Cup champs jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st period on goals by Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak.

Jack Eichel continues to be the team’s only consistent contributor.

The Sabres captain scored his 27th goal of the season but that was all the offense Buffalo would manage.

St. Louis answer Eichel’s goal with 3 of their own to put the game away.

Next up: Vancouver at Sabres on Saturday at 1:00