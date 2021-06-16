Bolton’s two-run homer lifts Clarence over OP softball 3-0

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence softball team wrapped up their regular season on Wednesday hosting Orchard Park.

Bottom of the second, Tessa Bernd shoots one out to deep center field but Madison Owczarczak flies in to snag the ball for the out!

Top of the third now, Allison Greene makes an over the shoulder on the run for an incredible catch of her own.

Bottom of the fourth, Greene gets the hitting going with a single up the middle to center field, and the next batter up, Julianne Bolton blasts a shot over the right field fence for a two-run home run to give Clarence the 3-0 lead.

That would be the final score in the end, and with the win, the Red Devils clinch a part of the league championship. Bolton finishes as the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts. Orchard Park wraps up the regular season on Thursday at Williamsville South.