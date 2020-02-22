Bona basketball prepares for postseason push in final five games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think a lot of people doubted that we would be where we are right now,” sophomore guard Jaren English said. “I think we’ve shocked a lot of people, and I think we’re on our way to something special.”

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, St. Bonaventure has since strung together an impressive 16-5 record, and is currently sitting in fourth place in the Atlantic 10 conference.

“The guys have done a really good job putting us in the position we’re in now,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. “We’re trying to get to the top four so we can get a double bye in the Atlantic 10 tournament. We’re right there, we have five games left to play.”

“The best teams are going to be playing the best right now, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

It’s been an up and down season for St. Bonaventure so far this year, but with just five games left in the regular season, the time to attack is now.

“We had those moments where we were feeling really confident, then we’ll fall back a game, we’ll have a bad loss, so then we’d have to click back into gear,” sophomore small forward Dominick Welch said. “I feel like we just need to secure that momentum and try to carry it on for the rest of the season and just keep on winning.”

“We’re just going to take each game one game at a time,” English said. “We’re not going to look past anybody, we’re not going to try to look towards the A10 tournament right now, we still have five games until then.”

“Right now we’re just trying to stay where we are, and just continue to get better and compete. Like they said, everybody’s worried about us getting a double bye in the tournament, that would be great and wonderful but we’ve got to play still and try to get the A10 championship.”

The Bonnies start the final regular season push on Saturday night when they host Richmond at 6:30 pm at the Reilly Center.