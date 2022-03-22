CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WIVB) — The Bonnies are moving on after beating Virginia 52-51 in the NIT quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Dominick Welch, Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi each put up 10 points for the Bonnies in the win, while Kyle Lofton and Jalen Adaway contributed 9 points apiece. Welch also hauled in more rebounds than anyone else on the court, with 10, to earn himself a double-double.

Virginia junior Armaan Franklin led all scorers with 17 points.

The Bonnies were 37% from two-point range and 20% from beyond the arc, but hit all nine free throws in the game. Luckily for them, that’s how this game was decided.

Down one point with five seconds left, Kyle Lofton headed to the line after being fouled by Franklin. He tied the game with his first shot, which was followed by a Virginia timeout. But Lofton’s next shot hit, too, which put the Bonnies in the lead.

Following Lofton’s free throws, Virginia senior Kihei Clark put up a buzzer-beating two-point shot to try to steal the win from the Bonnies, but Osunniyi came through with a huge block to seal the game for St. Bonaventure, and lock up a spot in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

The Bonnies will face the winner of Tuesday night’s matchup between No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 2 Xavier on March 29, with the winner advancing to the NIT final on March 31.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Texas A&M takes on No. 2 Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, with No. 4 Washington State facing No. 2 BYU at 9 p.m. The winners of those games will also play at Madison Square Garden on March 29.