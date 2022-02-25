OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spectators headed to the final two Bonnies basketball games at the Reilly Center won’t have to be vaccinated to get into the games.

St. Bonaventure announced the change Friday afternoon; the university cited declining COVID-19 cases and relaxed mandates across New York State.

Fans who are vaccinated can leave their vaccination cards at home and masks are optional for the women’s game vs. George Mason Saturday at 12 p.m. and the men’s game against Richmond on March 4 at 7 p.m.

“With the rapid decline of COVID-19 cases, both on campus and in the region, and the relaxation of mask and vaccine mandates across the state, our COVID Task Force and Department of Athletics felt comfortable making the decision,” said Tom Missel, chief communications officer.

