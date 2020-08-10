Bonnies adjusting to “new normal” on the court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot has changed since the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball program played their season ending game on March 3rd. Five months after the team last hit the court together, players, coaches and staff have finally returned to Olean to prepare for the upcoming season, but this time around, everything looks a little bit different.

“We really focused on safety so that getting them back here, there wasn’t those questions about if we could get them back to St. Bonaventure, it’s kind of funny, when I was a student you’d call it the Bonaventure bubble, and now it really is the bubble here,” women’s basketball head coach Jesse Fleming laughed, “You’re really just trying to keep them here where they can be completely focused on getting themselves back into shape and bonding with their teammates.”

With the men’s and women’s teams now back on campus training, all athletes and coaching staff had to get tested before any kind of practice could start up. All 50 tests came back negative, but it took a while to get to that point.

With players coming to Olean from all over the country, including some from hotspots like Texas and Michigan, the hardest part was safely getting their players back to campus.

Now that everyone has passed physicals and negative COVID-19 tests, the team has returned to the gym, but it’s a new kind of normal.

“The assistants have been the ones on the floor, and they’ve kind of said it’s second nature to have the masks on, it’s kind of the new normal. Just like going to a store, you’re going to have your mask on, that’s just the way it is,” Fleming said.

Through figuring out how to approach this new kind of normal, though, the Bonnies have found some pretty big advantages.

“It’s given us the time to circle around some philosophy stuff. We did a bunch of team Zooms like everyone else did, and we basically put in our whole offensive and defensive and special teams philosophy, we watched tape all summer with these kids, and it’s something I wish I’d done a couple of years ago,” Fleming said.

“I think you could ask our players exactly how are we going to play, what do we value offensively, what do we value defensively, what do we value special teams wise, and they would know it more than any other year.”

Making a positive out of a negative situation like the months-long pandemic, Fleming went on to say that this is the closest his team has ever been going into a season. In the past, he says he’s hoped the team would grow together during the summer before they got together for practice, but this year with the team building Zooms in which players would be paired off to come up with common goals, he can physically see the difference in the closeness.

“I don’t know if that translates into wins and losses, but I feel better that they’ve already had to be put into leadership positions and talked and listened to each other earlier in the process,” Fleming said.