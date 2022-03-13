BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure’s season continues. The Bonnies missed out on a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but received an invite to the National Invitation Tournament on Selection Sunday. They found out they’ll face the Colorado Buffalos in the first round.

Bonaventure won eight of their last nine regular season games, but were bounced out of the Atlantic 10 tournament in the first round by Saint Louis. It left them wondering what their postseason fate would be. Now they’re heading to Boulder, Colorado for the NIT.

Colorado comes into the tournament with a 21-11 record and a fourth place finish in the Pac 12. St. Bonaventure won the only meeting between these two teams back in the 1941-42 season.

This is St. Bonaventure’s 17th appearance all-time in the NIT and their first appearance since 2016.