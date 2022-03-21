NORMAN, Okla. (WIVB) – Once again, St. Bonaventure pulled off an upset at the National Invitation Tournament. This time, they topped the #1-seeded Oklahoma Sooners on the road with a 70-68 win.

“Just really proud of our guys,” head coach Mark Schmidt said. “Our guys showed mental toughness and just really really proud of the win today.”

It was a back and forth game all night. Each basket was matched by the other team, and it came down to the wire.

The Bonnies led by six with about nine minutes to go, then Oklahoma went on an 8-0 run to take the lead. Bonaventure answered back with an 8-2 run to take a four-point lead with less than five minutes to play.

They didn’t relinquish the lead after going up 61-59, and held on to take the victory.

Jaren Holmes led the team with 23 points. It was his first 20-point performance since January 29th against Saint Joes. He said faith in God helped him break through.

“It’s kind of emotional for me,” Holmes said. “It’s my senior year right here with these guys. A lot of people counted me out and were saying a lot of things about me so I’m just happy to be here and thankful my teammates always stuck by me every step of the way.”

He added he’s thankful and blessed to be in the position he’s in with the Bonnies.

Next up, they head to the quarterfinals of the NIT. They’ll face Virginia on Tuesday at 7 p.m.