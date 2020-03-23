Bonnies Kyle Lofton voted NABC First Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – St. Bonaventure sophomore Kyle Lofton has earned a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District First Team, as selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.

Lofton is part of the District 4 squad, comprised entirely of Atlantic 10 players. He joins Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher as well as Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell and Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin on the First Team.

Already a First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection, he was the only A-10 player to hand out six assists per game, finishing the season with 186 which ranks third in program history. The national leader in minutes played at 38.4 per game, he served as the team’s floor general in all 31 games while averaging 14.1 points per contest. He led the team in scoring while shooting over 45 percent from the floor and 41 percent from long range during conference games. He finished with double-figure scoring in 25 games this year.

Nationally, Lofton finishes the year ranking 21st among all players in assists per game and 20th in total assists.

In two seasons with the Brown and White, Lofton has established himself as one of the nation’s top point guards. An Atlantic 10 All-Rookie and All-Tournament Team selection as a freshman, he has started all 65 games the past two seasons with the Bonnies while averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 assists.

The NABC has recognized at least one St. Bonaventure player on the First Team All-District squad in each of the past four seasons. Courtney Stockard was picked to the First Team last year while Jaylen Adams was selected following both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and was joined by teammate Matt Mobley two years ago. In 2015-16, both Adams and Marcus Posley were Second Team selections.