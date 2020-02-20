Bonnies lacrosse expecting growth in year two

OLEAN, N.Y (WIVB) — The inaugural season for St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse was a tough one, but heading into year two, the Bonnies say the experience gained on the field last season was an imperative building block for the team as they continue to grow the program.

“Most of the guys are returners, so you get the whole year behind you of experience, so then it’s just building on it and getting better,” St. Bonaventure sophomore defensive midfielder Carlo DiRienzo said.

“I think the experience and the whole summer and our fall ball really helped build our confidence and we know what to expect,” sophomore defender Zack Belter said.

“Obviously with a lot of returners that got a lot of game experience, we tried to plug some holes,” St. Bonaventure head coach Randy Mearns said. “We tried to plug some holes in terms of our personnel and what we were missing last year. With a really good group of freshmen and a few transfers, so now we’re set to take on this season. We’re trying to make sure we have realistic goals.”

“At the beginning of the season we had a meeting. We just want to compete in every game. I think last season, we were in games, but then other teams would go on runs, and we didn’t strike back,” DiRienzo said. “This year we just want to stop the runs and compete and win games.”

“Everything is just a work in progress. What we want to concentrate on is just the little things,” Coach Mearns said. “As much as we’re trying to get our first win, we want to try to qualify for our conference championship, that’s kind of the end result of doing a lot of little things right and correctly during a game.”

“We try to stay focused on those things in practice and try to build confidence in our young guys.”

The Bonnies head to Colorado this weekend where they will face Denver and Air Force and hopefully notch their first win of the season, and the first win in program history.