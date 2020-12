OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season opener against Saint Francis (PA) set for Saturday at 2pm at the Reilly Center is cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test among Saint Francis Tier 1 personnel.

The game will not be rescheduled, per Bonnies Athletics.

The Bonnies will have to wait until Tuesday to start the 2020-21 season when they host Akron.