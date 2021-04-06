Bonnies picked 19th in CBS’ way-too-early Top 25

St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton (0) drives the ball into a LSU defender during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after the Baylor Bears toppled top-ranked Gonzaga in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, CBS revealed its “never-too-early” Top 25 for the 2021-22 season.

After almost beating the Zags, had not been for a buzzer beater in overtime in the Final Four, the UCLA Bruins take the top spot, followed by national runner-up Gonzaga. Alabama, led by former UB head coach Nate Oats, comes in third, Duke is fourth, and the newly minted national champ Baylor rounds out the top five.

Coming off a season in which it won both the Atlantic 10’s regular-season and tournament titles, St. Bonaventure comes in ranked at number 19, up five spots from CBS’ previous rankings.

The Bonnies are set to return the starting five from 2020-21’s NCAA Tournament team, including junior guard Kyle Lofton who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists on the year.

Bona’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after falling to LSU 76-61. The Bonnies finishes with a 16-5 record.