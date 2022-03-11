WASHINGTON (WIVB) — The St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team lost 57-56 to the Saint Louis Billikens Friday in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 18 points in the effort. Dominick Welch put up 14 points and Osun Osunniyi led the team in rebounds with 7. Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton each contributed four assists.

In all, the team shot 34.9% from the field — 24-of-63 on two pointers and 5-of-20 from beyond the three point line. They were also 3-for-8 on free throws.

Trailing 26-22 at halftime, and getting as far behind as 10 points for a moment when the game was 37-27, the Bonnies battled back to take the lead late in the second half. Saint Louis, however, took it right back with a three from Gibson Jimerson that put them ahead by a point. The Bonnies had a chance to seal it with just over a second left in the game, but missed two free throws, which allowed the Billikens to escape with the win.

Jimerson scored 20 points for the Billikens, while Francis Okoro had 14, hitting five shots from the field and going 4-for-4 on free throws.

Adaway, Lofton, Osunniyi and Welch, as well as guard Jaren Holmes, will be moving on from the Bonnies as their senior seasons have come to an end. Osunniyi was on the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabaar Center of the Year Watch List, while Lofton made this year’s Wooden Award National Player of the Year and the Cousy Award Point Guard of the year watch lists.

With the Bonnies men’s team eliminated, the two-seed UB women’s basketball team is the only D-I team from Western New York remaining in the NCAA playoffs. They’ll face the five-seed Ball State Cardinals in the MAC final Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Bulls defeated three-seed Akron 82-43 Friday, while the Cardinals upset one-seed Toledo 71-66.