Bowl-eligible UB aims for 7th win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With their 49-30 victory over Toledo on Wednesday, the UB Bulls are bowl-eligible for the third straight season.

But after the 2017 season, the Bulls also know that six wins doesn’t always guarantee you a bowl game.

So heading into the final regular season game against Bowling Green, the real key for UB is to get that 7th victory.

“We have to finish with the season, have to finish with the game, we’ve got to finally come and put things together,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “Last week, we did that a lot better, but obviously we look forward to a bowl game, and getting that 7th win will help us.”

“Six is not enough, as we learned two years ago. The motivation is just staying locked in, controlling what we can control, and playing to the best of our abilities,” Vantrease said.

“Really we’re just focused on what we can do, what we can control for the outcome of this game on Friday,” UB Safety Joey Banks said. “We’ve got to respect our opponent coming up, they’re a good team even though their record might not reflect it. On film, film doesn’t lie, and they’re a solid team.”

“We can’t overlook anybody, we can’t look too far about bowl projections, we’re just really worried about securing this win and hopefully securing that bowl spot, ” Banks said.

“You never know, this group has been a fun group to work with, but we’ve kind of been up and down at times during the year, the challenge again is to make sure they stay focused and play well again,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “I think they will, and like I said I think that’s the upper classmen have known that so hopefully that’s an extra part of the learning process that can help our younger players be ready to go.”

“As any other week, getting ready to play a great game, a whole 60 minutes, not just a half like we did in previous games, and just to finish the season strong the right way and send our seniors out the right way,” running back Jaret Patterson said, “To get an extra game would be huge for them, and would be huge for this program to take the next step.”

The final regular season game, and the final home game for the 2019-2020 senior class, will be on Friday when the Bulls host Bowling Green. Kickoff is set for noon at UB Stadium.