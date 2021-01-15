Bowling Green tops UB men 76-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After trailing Bowling Green by 16 points at the half, the UB Bulls put together a stellar second half, outscoring the Falcons 44-35 out of the break.

While Bowling Green would hold on to win 76-69, the Bulls are proud of the come from behind spirit shown in the final 20 minutes of play.

“It was really just we needed a sense of urgency,” UB senior Jayvon Graves said. “We knew we were down a lot, and we needed to come back with that sense of urgency.”

“One thing we expect of them is hey, we’re going to play this way. One of the things we talked about, playing a blue collar level, I think that’s the thing I was upset with at halftime, like hey if you’re going to get beat, get beat because someone is outplaying you, and you’re playing a high level of intensity,” UB Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Whitesell said. “There was quite a few shots we thought were good for our guys, but keep playing. We let that effect us on the defensive end, and they really took advantage of it.

“I just talked to our team, this is a learning moment in terms of fighting back, you have to be able to do this. At the first media timeout, we were down 12, next timeout we were down 7, then the score kept getting closer. We talked a lot about that, I think the guys did a great job of that,” Whitesell said.

The Bulls trailed for 39 minutes in the game. Buffalo shot 35% from the floor, and 22% from beyond the arc.

Jayvon Graves and Jeenathan Williams led the team in scoring, with 17 points a piece.

The Bulls will have to shake off Friday’s loss as they take on a three-game schedule this upcoming week, the first a road game on Tuesday at Kent State.