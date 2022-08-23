ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There haven’t been many misses when it comes to draft picks made by Bills general manager Brandon Beane but Cody Ford is the biggest up to this point and Beane didn’t hide he’s unhappy they had to part ways.

“When you draft a player we wanna draft, develop and re-sign him so from that standpoint that’s disappointing for me and I gotta go back and look at our process, you know where that didn’t work out,” Beane said on Tuesday.

On Monday Bills traded Ford, their former 2019 second-round pick, to Arizona for a fifth-round pick in 2023. Despite a strong training camp, it was clear Ford wasn’t going to be a starter, something he wanted a chance to do somewhere else.

“I think Cody probably started a little slow but I think he was trending in the right direction and I think the real test we know come in games and I thought his performance week one against Indy was solid and I thought on Saturday he was one of our best, like I thought he really showed what he could do but ultimately he wasn’t gonna start for us,” Beane explained.

“Putting it all together it just ultimately, you know in my heart of hearts I wanted Cody to come in here and have his best year into his fourth year and make a decision to whether we were gonna re-sign him or not but I think just circumstances, you know Cody really wants to start and felt that’s what he deserved and for us versatility’s very important and as we pair this down just ultimately made the most sense for the Bills and for Cody.”

This was the Bills starting offensive line against the Broncos in their second preseason game:

LT Dion Dawkins

LG Rodger Saffold

C Mitch Morse

RG Ryan Bates

RT David Quessenberry

Spencer Brown is expected to start at right tackle but he’s still working his way back from a offseason back surgery.

“We had kind of said this is the group we’re rolling with, that decision was made. You wanna try and get that group gelling, we were already kind of behind that with Rodger’s injury and then Spencer still working his way back but even with Quess there just trying to get that group to gel. It’s so important and that Rams’ game is getting closer and closer so you kind of gotta make a decision of this is who we’re gonna roll with but that’s why I was trying to be patient before we did anything with him [Ford] to give him every chance to win that starting job,” Beane said.

Ford’s time in Buffalo was hampered by injuries and a position move that just didn’t work out. His rookie season he played right tackle but the Bills moved him inside at guard where he spent time at both right and left guard but struggled with the change. Ford also had knee surgery that ended his season in 2020.

Brandon Beane on Cody Ford switching from tackle to guard: "He battled through that year [rookie] & he played through some injuries and really did a good job and then through some other injuries we did make the move to guard and for whatever reason it didn't transition as well." pic.twitter.com/v8T4QkPFiD — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 23, 2022

Beane also said multiple teams called about about Ford in the last three days but Arizona was the “most aggressive”.

In an Instagram post Ford thanked the Bills organization and fans for his time in Buffalo.

Other notes from Brandon Beane on Tuesday:

The Bills placed Ike Boettger on the Reserve/PUP list so they are now down to 80 players:

“I think it’s realistic in the season but I think he’s still, that’s why this one was an easier decision, I think he’s still, he’s gonna need some time. He had a little bit of a setback with his and so it hasn’t been perfect ever since he had that initial surgery so I think he would be closer if he hadn’t had that but he still has a chance to play this year. He’s done great, he handled it well. That’s tough when you have a long injury and then you have a little setback in your rehab process but I do think Ike has a chance to help us this year,” Beane said.

Jordan Poyer is progressing well as he recovers from an elbow injury:

“Jordan is rehabbing well, we’re just trying to, since it’s the preseason, trying to be smart with him and not have a setback,” Beane explained.

“If it was the regular season I think you’d see Jordan, you know he’s always played through stuff, I think you’d see him fighting through that. It’s more I think us just trying to be smart with him.”

Beane also mentioned there is no update on Poyer’s contract situation.

Still waiting to make a decision on whether or not to put Tre’Davious White on the PUP list: