Brandon Beane returns to comfortable confines

When we pulled up to the practice fields on Monday there was a big picture of Bills GM Brandon Beane on the scoreboard welcoming him back to town. Beane spent nearly a decade in Carolina as the director of football operations and the assistant general manager. When the opportunity for joint practices presented itself it was a no brainer.
“We come down here and we know the set up and the fields are good and we know the staff and it’s going to be a productive two days,” Beane said. “Today, as far as I could tell was productive and hopefully tomorrow will be the same.”
You could definitely sense an up swing in juice and intensity during the first joint practice. Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced the Panthers starting defense on one field while the Bills 1st team defense went up against Cam Newton and Carolina’s offense. A lot of people like to compare Allen and Newton. I asked the Brandon if he thinks that’s fair.
“No. It’s not fair to either one of them. Cam has been an MVP, he’s been in a Super Bowl and won an NFC Championship. He’s been in the league 8 years and Josh has 11 starts I think, Beane said. “We have Tremaine and hopefully he can see was how Luke does things down here and Josh can learn some things from Cam. We have a young team we’re trying to grow and they have more of a season veteran team in where they are in their build but we’re trying to have some of the success that’s been done here before.”