Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder added to Sabres COVID protocol list

Buffalo Sabres forward Tobias Rieder (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Add two more names to the Buffalo Sabres COVID-19 protocol list. Brandon Montour and Tobias Rieder both were put on the teams COVID list Wednesday evening. This makes four total players on the list for Buffalo. Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen were added to the COVID list Tuesday.

Being on the COVID protocol list does not necessarily mean a positive test. It also could mean they were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Sabres postponed games against the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins this week. No word from the league or the team on if or when they’ll be made up.

Right now the next scheduled practice is February 10th with the next game coming against the Washington Capitals on the 11th at home.

A COVID-19 outbreak on the New Jersey Devils appears to be where the problems began for the Sabres. New Jersey Forward Travis Zajac tested positive last Friday and didn’t even make the trip to Buffalo to play the Sabres on Saturday. Before Sunday afternoon’s game, another New Jersey player, Kyle Palmeri, who played in Saturday’s game, tested positive.

Monday, four more New Jersey players were put in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. All four of those guys played in Saturday and Sunday’s games.

New Jersey had more players added to its COVID list Wednesday, bringing the total to 17.