Brian Daboll once again coaching with a heavy heart after his grandfather passed away

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

NASHVILLE (WIVB) – For the second time in three weeks, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has to coach a game while mourning the loss of a grandparent after learning his grandfather, Chris, passed away.

During the Monday Night Football broadcast, announcers said on the flight from Buffalo to Nashville was when Daboll found out his grandpa died on Sunday at the age of 95. Then he had to get ready for the game against the Titans on Monday night.

It’s been a very difficult month to say the least for Daboll and his family. As if losing his grandfather wasn’t tough enough, three weeks earlier his grandmother, Ruth, passed away leading up to the Bills’ week three game against Washington. The team dedicated that 43-21 win to their offensive coordinator.

Ruth and Chris Kirsten had been married for 68 years and raised Daboll in their West Seneca home.

In lieu of flowers, Chris Kirsten’s obituary says donations can be made to West Seneca West Football Alumni where he worked as a groundskeeper.