Brian Daboll wins NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took home some hardware Saturday night. He was named the NFL’s assistant coach of the year at the annual “Honors Night” that takes place during Super Bowl week.

Under Daboll, Buffalo’s offense saw a huge jump in numbers. They ranked in the top five in the league in both total yards per game (396.4, 2nd) and in passing yards per game (288.8, 3rd). They also ranked 2nd in the league in points per game in the regular season, averaging 31.3 points this season.

It’s a huge jump from last season, as they went from the bottom 10 to the top five in multiple offensive categories. In 2019, the Bills’ total offense ranked 24th in the league and their scoring offense came in at 23rd.

They also set multiple team records in 2020. Buffalo scored a franchise-high in points (501) and touchdowns (60) this past season.

Daboll’s great year also trickled down to the players individually, especially Josh Allen. Buffalo’s QB went from a three-thousand-yard, 20 touchdown season with nine interceptions to a 45-hundred-yard, 37 touchdown season with 10 picks. He also broke Bills records for completions, passer rating, passing touchdowns and passing yards.

It’s the first individual award for Daboll.