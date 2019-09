Buffalo Sabres right wing Brian Gionta (12) skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 3-0. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York native and former Buffalo Sabre Brian Gionta is part of a five-person class heading to the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

Gionta, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Neal Henderson, Tim Thomas and Krissy Wendell will all be inducted in December.

Gionta also is a two-stint Olympian.