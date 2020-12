Denver Broncos strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow takes part in drills at the team’s NFL football training facility Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, C.O. (WIVB) — One day before Saturday’s Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the Denver Broncos cancelled team walkthrough on Friday after Strength and Conditioning coordinator Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19.

Landow tweeted that he was “surprised” by the positive test, and “feels great with no symptoms.”

The Broncos host the Bills on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.