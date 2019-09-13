Buccaneers-Panthers resume after weather delay

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Buccaneers-Panthers game has resumed after a 25-minute weather delay.

Thunderstorms moved into the area just before kickoff Thursday night after the temperature hovered in the mid-90s during the day. Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead with a field goal on the first drive after the delay.

Rain fell early in the game and players were asked to leave the field and fans told to take shelter with 8:31 left in the first quarter due to lightning in the area.

Because of the weather, NFL Network used only two cameras — limiting replay angles. That already impacted the game because of a review of a spot on a fourth down run by Cam Newton. Panthers coach Ron Rivera challenged the call, but did not win.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL