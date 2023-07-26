SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — With current players from University at Buffalo’s men’s basketball team watching from floor seats, the Blue Collar U alumni squad put on a clinic in reaching another regional final at The Basketball Tournament.

Going on a 20-point run in the first quarter and finishing with their highest point total in 13 TBT games, the reigning champion Bulls bludgeoned Virginia Dream 107-86 on Wednesday night [Highlights]. The resounding victory sets up a showdown between the past two $1 million prize winners of the made-for-ESPN tournament, as Blue Collar U will meet Syracuse regional host Boeheim’s Army on Friday night at The Oncenter War Memorial.

After rallying to stave off an upset in the opening round, top-seeded Blue Collar U played with renewed ferocity into their second matchup. Every player scored, most with sterling efficiency, and the Bulls out-hustled their overmatched opponent, leading by as many as 36 points in the runaway win.

C.J. Massinburg led four in double figures with 18 points. Jeremy Harris added 16 points, Blake Hamilton and Nick Perkins each had 14, and the Bulls got nine apiece from Wes Clark and Dontay Caruthers.

“We came out slow in that first game, but the second game we got our feet wet and played with a little more intensity,” said Harris, who scored 15 of his points on the first half, on 5-of-7 shooting. “We didn’t have as long a training camp, you feel me, so we had to break a sweat and get loose a little bit.”

Having scored on each of their final seven possessions to record the biggest comeback in the history of TBT’s signature Elam Ending format in the opening game, the Bulls got 14 stops in a row in this one, while scoring nine times to build a 22-2 lead in the first 6:11 of play.

“I think the last game we got a real good wakeup of how hard we got to play from the jump,” said Hamilton, who made 5-of-7 shots. “We came out this game from the jump like we have to, playing with maximum intensity and play blue-collar basketball.”

The Blue Collar U squad, consisting mostly of stars from the four NCAA tournament runs in five seasons from 2015-19, took inspiration from seeing the current UB team sitting on the baseline.

“Shout out to them guys for sure, they really turnt us up,” Harris said.

“It’s a culture we had at UB,” Hamilton added, “and we just wanted to show them a little bit of what that’s like. We had a lot of success and hopefully they can carry that on.”

Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse alumni team, advanced to the regional final with an 83-75 win against The Nerd Team, avenging a second-round loss last season for the 2021 TBT champions.

Among the final 16 teams in contention for the $1 million bounty, the Bulls are about the matchup, even if there will be a strong crowd rooting for the host team.

“Syracuse-Buffalo, that’s big time,” Hamilton said. “I think we play well in the crowd. We played against Dayton last year and it was a year college atmosphere and I think we thrive in that college atmosphere for sure.”