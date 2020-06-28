Buffalo Bandit star Dhane Smith speaks out on racism

We won’t see a change in the world unless we change ourselves and what message we spread to our community first.



A slew of athletes have made their voice and presence known to address racism in our world today. One of those is Buffalo Bandit superstar Dhane Smith who recently used his platform in a powerful way.

It all started as a kid. Dhane grew up in Kitchener Ontario. Before lacrosse, he played hockey, but because of the color of his skin. He was mocked for living life on his terms.

“I wanted to play hockey. Hockey is a big Canadian sport, some people were telling me I shouldn’t be playing this sport so I wanted to prove to them that I could do that.”

Sometimes you gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable so here I am telling a bit of my story…Growing up BLACK is amazing but has NOT been easy. ✌🏾 1/9#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/qGmLOMgVG6 — Dhane Smith (@dhanesmith92) June 12, 2020

Dhane took to Twitter to show the world no matter what the color of your skin is, you can go out and achieve what you set your mind to.

Life tends to reflect the good you put out, that has been the case for Dhane. Desite the NLL season being canceled and having to wait until next year to play in a Bandits unirform, Dhane is preparing to head to Utah to play in the Premier Lacrosse League at the end of July after being drafted by the Chaos Lacrosse Club. This tournament will be broadcasted on NBC Sports.