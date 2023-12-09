BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bandits are back. Opening the season on the road in Albany tonight, the reigning NLL Cup champions will raise a banner in Banditland next Saturday night.

Fans can watch most all of the Bandits games this season on WNLO-TV (CW23).

Here’s four storylines to pay attention in the opening games.

Run it back

Buffalo’s fifth indoor lacrosse championship was the club’s first title in 15 years. The Bandits now endeavor to repeat for the first time since 1992-93, the initial seasons for the franchise.

Coach John Tavares, who this past summer coached the Six Nations Chiefs to a Mann Cup championship, played for each of the Bandits’ four previous championship teams. He believes the current group understands the challenge, and has the right mix of championship experience and renewed hunger to claim another title.

The Bandits brought back their entire offensive attack, including playoff MVP Dhane Smith Smith signed an uncommon five-year contract with Buffalo, and enters his 11t hseaso nwith 950 points (346 goals, 4-6 assists) in 161 games. He’s accompanied by co-stars Josh Bryne, Tehoka Nanticoke and Chase Fraser, and captain Steve Priolo. Matt Vinc, a Canisius College graduate and one of the most accomplished goalies in league history, returns to the crease at age 41.

A few new faces

With 19 players back from the championship roster, the Bandits do need to replace a few defenseman, notable Kyle Buchanan, now playing Rochester. One of the top prospects is Cam Wyers, an All-American for Loyola University who was drafted 13th overall by the Bandits in 2022.

Last season’s face-off specialist Max Adler is currently unavailable to the Bandits to due work commitments. Without him, the Bandits will adopt a defensive strategy in the face-off circle, Tavares said, conceding possession to focus on winning the transition game.

TV exposure

The Bandits’ partnership with WNLO-TV will put more games on local airwaves than fans have seen in decades. The local CW23 affiliate, a sister station of WIVB-TV, will broadcast 14 of the 18 regular season games, including the season opener in Albany and next week’s home debut.

As part of the NLL’s expanded national television deal, ESPN2 will air two of the Bandits’ late-season road games, an NLL Finals rematch in Colarado on April 5, and Buffalo’s first trip to Vegas on April 20, the regular season finale.

Banner night

The Bandits are expecting close to a full house at KeyBank Center for the unfurling of a new championship banner. Players will also receive their rings prior to the 7:30 p.m face-off with the San Diego Seals.