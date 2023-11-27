BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bandits have unveiled the squad that will be tasked with defending its title in the upcoming 2023-24 NLL season.

Led by two-time NLL MVP Dhane Smith, who capped off the team’s offseason roster moves by inking a new five-year deal, the Bandits will open their season on the road in Albany Dec. 9. Banditland will open its doors on Dec. 16 with a banner raising as the reigning champions host San Diego at KeyBank Center.

Smith, 31, was one of several core players to sign a multi-year extension this offseason with Buffalo, which is seeking back-to-back titles for the first time in 30 years. 25-year-old forward Tehoka Nanticoke extended his tenure with a two-year contract after a season that saw him contribute 39 points in the regular season and 23 in the playoffs. Former NLL All-Rookie Ian MacKay, a strong presence in transition, re-signed for three years. Goaltender Matt Vinc, the NLL’s all-time leader in wins, saves and minutes played, signed a two-year deal.

Here’s the full roster by position:

Forwards

(8): Kyle Buchanan, Josh Byrne, Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser, Brad McCulley, Tehoka Nanticoke, Brandon Robinson, Dhane Smith

Quick facts:

Byrne, who finished 16th in the NLL in points over 15 games played last season, and Cloutier, who tallied 13 goals over six playoff games during Buffalo’s title run, each return for the final year of a three-year deal he signed ahead of the 2021 season.

Fraser signed a one-year deal to return to Buffalo after a season in which injury limited him to four regular season appearances. He put up 26 total points, including 13 in the playoffs, over 10 games after returning to the floor last March.

Transition

(3): Ian MacKay, Dalton Sulver, Nick Weiss

MacKay returns for his fourth season with the Bandits after setting career highs in goals (19), points (38), and loose ball recoveries (121) last year.

Weiss, 31, returns for a ninth year. Last season he set personal bests in assists (14) and loose ball recoveries (117).

Defense

(7): Justin Martin, Carter McKenzie, Steve Priolo, Justin Robinson, Dylan Robinson, Matt Spanger, Cam Wyers

Priolo, 34, is Buffalo’s captain and longest-tenured active player. His 67 penalty minutes last year propelled him to second all-time in Bandits history. Priolo is also third in games played with the franchise at 200 and second in loose ball recoveries with 1,217.

Goalies

(3): Steve Orleman Devlin Shanahan, Matt Vinc

Orleman was acquired via a three-team trade in September. With the New York Riptide, he earned NLL All-Rookie honors and set the NLL rookie goaltending record for minutes played and saves in 2022 but lost the starting job the following year. Bandits GM Steve Dietrich told News 4 after the trade that Vinc, a Canisus College grad and NLL great, remains locked down as Buffalo’s undisputed starting goaltender.

Practice Squad

(4): Evan Constantopoulos (G), Alex Kew (F), Sam La Roue (F), Christian Watts (F)

Constantopoulos, a 19-year-old goaltender from Oakville, Ontario, was Buffalo’s first pick of the most recent NLL Draft, selected in the second round at 38th overall.

Kew, 24, had an unusual path to the NLL: He attempted to enter the 2022 entry draft but eventually discovered had already been eligible in 2020. Neither Kew nor any NLL teams knew he was up for selection that year and he became a street free agent once the mishap was discovered.

Physically Unable to Perform/Injured Reserve

(4): Zack Belter (D), Adam Bomberry (D), Frank Brown (T), Bryce Sweeting (D)

Belter, a Wheatfield native who finished a five-year career with St. Bonaventure as the Bonnies’ all-time leader in turnovers caused, was signed this offseason after being drafted by Buffalo in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Protected Player List

(1): Max Adler (T)