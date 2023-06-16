BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A throng of a few thousand strong bellowed “Let’s Go Bandits” on a victory lap through the heart of the downtown sporting district.
In an orange-splashed extravaganza on Thursday commemorating Buffalo’s first National Lacrosse League championship in 15 years, Bandits players, coaches, executives, staff, cheerleaders and fans partied at Alumni Plaza outside KeyBank Center before parading to the nearby ballpark.
Bandits stood atop a calvary of firetrucks leading the celebratory stroll up Washington Street, some shirtless despite the drizzle, imbibing in the momentous occasion. They stopped at Sahlen Field for Lacrosse Night, where the team was introduced on the diamond before MVP Dhane Smith tossed the ceremonial first pitch, and fans had the opportunity to take photos with the NLL Cup.
Here are some of the sights and sounds from the Bandits’ championship celebration.
