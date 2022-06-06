BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night, the Buffalo Bandits won 15-14 against the Colorado Mammoth at home in Game 1 of the NLL Finals.

Nick Weiss, a transition player, scored the final goal for Buffalo with less than a minute remaining.

Weiss is one of the several veteran players who experienced the crushing finals losses in 2016 and 2019.

Rookie Tehoka Nanticoke was named Bandits Heavyweight Player of the Game after finishing with five goals and two assists, tying his previous career high.

Buffalo Bandits Head Coach John Tavares explained his thoughts in a post-game conference.

“Here’s what I know,” he said. “We’ve made 11 championships and we only have four championships to show for it. We need to improve that average. That’s the one thing, as a player and as a coach, and I’ve been with this team since its inaugural year in ‘92, is we’re four for 11. That needs to change.”

This Saturday, the Bandits will have the opportunity to win the best of three NLL Finals once again, facing the Colorado Mammoth at Ball Arena. The face-off will be at 9 p.m.