BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One more win brings a title back to Banditland.

Buffalo opened the National Lacrosse League finals with a 13-12 victory over the reigning champion Colorado Mammoth in front of a crowed of 14,260 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

The Bandits can close out the best-of-three series Monday in Denver to claim the franchise’s fifth championship, and first since 2008. This is the club’s 12th championship finals appearance in history, and fourth in the past six postseasons.

Dhane Smith scored five goals and tallied an assist in Game 1 to lead a Buffalo attack that was missing top scorer Josh Byrne, who was placed on injured reserve earlier on Saturday.

Tehoka Nanticoke scored each of his three goals early in the third quarter, as Buffalo turned an 8-7 halftime deficit into a 12-9 lead. Nanticoke also had two assists for a five-point night.

Chase Fraser netted three goals for the Bandits, Ian MacKay had a goal and six assists, and Kyle Buchanan also assisted on six goals.

Buffalo won the opening game of last year’s NLL finals before dropping the next to matchups with the Mammoth.

If Colorado wins in Game 2, the deciding game will be played Saturday night in Buffalo.