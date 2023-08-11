BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bandits have secured the services of one of the National Lacrosse League’s most decorated goaltenders as they seek to defend their league title next season.

The team announced Friday it agreed to a two-year contract extension with goalie Matt Vinc, pending league approval.

Vinc, 41, returns to the team after winning his first NLL championship as a Bandit in his third time of asking. The eight-time Goaltender of the Year arrived in Buffalo in 2018, with the Bandits falling in the NLL final in 2019 and 2022. The Bandits finally broke through in 2023, de feating the Colorado Mammoth for the crown in June.

Vinc was in fine form last season — his 17th in the NLL — leading the league in wins, with 14, and saves, with 742. He posted a goals-against average of 10.42 in the regular season before a lights-out run in the playoffs in which Vinc went 5-1 and produced an astonishing 8.82 goals-against average. In game three of the league’s championship series, Vinc allowed just 4 goals.

Vinc is the NLL’s all-time leader in wins, saves and minutes played. He also owns all three of the same goaltending records in the playoffs. Prior to joining the Bandits, he enjoyed a successful spell with the Rochester Knighthawks during which he won three consecutive NLL titles from 2012 to 2014.

The Bandits also announced Friday that the team agreed to a one-year extension with defenseman Adam Bomberry, who joined the Bandits midway through last season.

Bomberry appeared in nine games with Buffalo recording one goal and two assists while raking in 39 loose-ball recoveries.