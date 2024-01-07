BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bandits broke out of a shooting slump and revived their NLL Cup contender status Saturday night with a 12-8 victory over the Colorado Mammoth club they beat in last year’s championship series.

Josh Byrne had four goals and three assists, co-star Dhane Smith matched Byrne’s seven points with two goals and five assists, Matt Vinc made a season-high 49 saves, and Buffalo bounced back from losing at home last week against the Georgia Swarm, evening its record at 2-2 and restoring repeat title aspirations in Banditland.

Having not lost consecutive games since getting defeated the Mammonth in the 2022 NLL Cup Finals, the Bandits built a 7-1 lead before halftime Saturday that resembled their 9-2 finishing flourish in the deciding game of their championship rematch.

Brad McCulley tallied six points (two goals, four assists) in his return from injury, Chase Fraser scored twice to surpass 100 career goals, and captain Steve Priolo notched his 200th career point.

The Bandits held off a Mammoth rally in the third quarter that included three shorthanded goals during a five-minute power play for Buffalo. Then after taking their own major penalty, McCulley scored a shortie, and the Bandits gave up goal on the penalty kill to make it 10-6 going into what turned out to be an even fourth quarter.

“Ten minutes of absolute mayhem but we really didn’t lose our composure too much,” Byrne said. “Stuff like that happens where you feel the game start to slip a little bit. So very proud of our guys for staying calm, riding the ebs and flows of the game and ultimately coming out with the win.”