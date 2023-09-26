BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bandits will raise a fifth championship banner at KeyBank Center on Dec. 16 prior to its home opener at KeyBank Center, a week after starting the National Lacrosse League season in Albany. [View full schedule below]

Banditland will host nine of the 18 games on the schedule released Tuesday. Buffalo faces off against Colorado, its opponent in the past two NLL Finals series, at home on Jan. 6, along with San Diego (Dec. 16), Georgia (Dec. 29), New York (Jan. 19), Rochester (Feb. 3), Albany (Feb. 24), Saskatchewan (March 8), Toronto (March 16), Panther City (March 22), and Calgary (April 13).

When the postseason comes around, Buffalo’s NLL Cup title defense could take a different path. The NLL has eliminated the East and West divisions, putting all 15 teams together in the standings, with the top eight making the playoffs.

Buffalo Bandits ’23-24 schedule

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Albany – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. San Diego – 7:30 p.m. (Banner Raising Ceremony)

Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Georgia – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Colorado – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at Rochester – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 vs. New York – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 at Toronto – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Rochester – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 at Halifax – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Albany – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at Vancouver – 10 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. Saskatchewan – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Toronto – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22 vs. Panther City – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Philadelphia – 1 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at Colorado – 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Calgary – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 at Las Vegas – 10 p.m.