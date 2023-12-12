BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bandits signed forward Emerson Clark to a one-year deal pending NLL approval, the team announced Tuesday.

Clark, 30, signed with Buffalo after spending the 2022-23 season with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, notching one goal, five loose ball recoveries and 47 penalty minutes over five games. He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NLL Entry Draft by the Toronto Rock.

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Emerson Clark, left, is defended by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Before his rookie NLL season in Las Vegas, Clark plied his trade for over half a decade on the ice rather than carpet. The Whitby, Ontario native spent seven years as a journeyman professional hockey forward, alternating between teams in the second-tier AHL and third-tier ECHL. He finished his hockey career with the ECHL’s Jacksonville IceMen, appearing in 34 games in 2019-20.

The Bandits began their campaign Saturday with a 17-13 road loss to the Albany FireWolves, their second season-opening to Albany in as many years.

The defending NLL champions will head back to Banditland for their home opener on Saturday, Dec. 16. The game will air on the CW23, with live coverage of the team’s championship banner raising ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. from KeyBank Center.