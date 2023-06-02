Josh Byrne is leading the Bandits in postseason scoring (Courtesy of the Buffalo Bandits)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bandits could have one of their most important players back in the lineup for the most important game of the season.

Top scoring forward Josh Byrne was a full participant in practice on Friday and “there is a chance,” Byrne will be activated from injured reserve for Saturday night’s decisive third game of the National Lacrosse League Finals in Buffalo, coach John Tavares said.

Byrne, who led the Bandits with 11 goals and 26 points during three playoff victories, missed the first two games of the championship series with an upper-body injury sustained in the East Conference finals clinching win in Hamilton, Ontario on May 13.

Tavares said Byrne’s availability for Game 3 will be determined after shootaround Saturday morning at KeyBank Center.

“He’s getting better day by day,” Tavares said Friday. “He’s going to practice tonight and see how it goes. … After practice, how does he feel? Get up in the morning, see how he feels, and the pregame see how it is.”

The Bandits placed Byrne on IR prior to Game 1 this past Saturday after he tested his injury recovery during practice the night before. Buffalo won the opening game in the series 13-12, and Byrne was not sufficiently recovered in time to join the Bandits on the road for Game 2, which the Colorado Mammoth won 16-10.

Byrne appeared healthy and ready to make his return during Friday night’s practice at KeyBank Center. Remaining on the IR list, however, Byrne was not made available to speak with reporters.

Tavares sounded hopeful that the Bandits will get their leading goal scorer back for the final game in their NLL Cup pursuit.

“At least there is a chance,” Tavares said. “It’s not 100% out. So that’s good.”

The Bandits are seeking their fifth championship in franchise history. They last won in 2008, having lost in the Finals in three of the past five postseasons. Colorado won last year’s NLL Cup with a deciding game victory in Buffalo.