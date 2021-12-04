Bandits win opener over Calgary, 16-9

Connor Fields celebrates after his second goal in the 4th quarter against Calgary.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time in nearly two years, the Buffalo Bandits were in action at the KeyBank Center Saturday night. They gave Bandit Land a show, scoring 16 goals in the season opener to beat the visiting Calgary Roughnecks, 16-9.

Connor Fields and Josh Byrne led the way with four goals each. Fields, the East Amherst native, also had an assist to finish the night with five points. Byrne had three assists, ending his evening with seven total points.

The game was tied after two quarters at 7-7, but the Bandits went off in the third, scoring seven goals and allowing zero to take a 14-7 lead. Both teams added two goals in the 4th to get a final score of 16-9.

The Bandits are 1-0 and face the Rochester Knighthawks next on Saturday December 11 on the road.