Buffalo Bandits’ Dhane Smith, Connor Fields talk upcoming game on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The moment local lacrosse fans have been waiting for is only days away.

It’s been 18 months since the Buffalo Bandits have played a game in Buffalo.



On Saturday, the KeyBank Center will transform into “Banditland” as the Bandits host the Calgary Roughnecks.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by forwards Dhane Smith and Connor Fields. Hear from them in the video above.