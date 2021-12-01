Buffalo Bandits’ Dhane Smith, Connor Fields talk upcoming game on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The moment local lacrosse fans have been waiting for is only days away.
It’s been 18 months since the Buffalo Bandits have played a game in Buffalo.
On Saturday, the KeyBank Center will transform into “Banditland” as the Bandits host the Calgary Roughnecks.
Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by forwards Dhane Smith and Connor Fields. Hear from them in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Omicron booster: Will we need a shot that targets the mutated variant?
- NYSCOPBA: Hundreds of DOCCS employees facing termination for not getting COVID-19 vaccine
- Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate with Biden: Meadows book
- 30% of unvaccinated say omicron has made them consider inoculations: poll
- Watch live: Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments