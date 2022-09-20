BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Banditland comes back to KeyBank Center on Dec. 3 when the East Conference champions host the Albany FireWolves in their National Lacrosse League season opener.

The Bandits’ 2022-23 schedule announced Tuesday also features a March 18 home game against the Colorado Mammoth, who beat Buffalo in the NLL Finals in June.

Additionally, the Bandits will faceoff at home against Halifax (Dec. 30 and March 10), Georgia (Jan. 14), Rochester (Feb. 4), Philadelphia (Feb. 18), New York (April 15), and rival Toronto (April 22). The regular season wraps up on the road at Albany on April 29.

Returning from a two-year hiatus following the coronavirus pandemic, the Bandits had a memorable 2021-22 season. Buffalo had a league-best 14-4 record, was the NLL’s highest-scoring team, and beat the Toronto Rock to advance to the championship series for the first time since 2008.

Forward Dhane Smith won his second league MVP award with 135 points, including an NLL-record 94 assists. Matt Vinc was named the league’s Goaltender of the Year for the eighth time in his career, defenseman Steve Priolo joined Smith and Vinc on the All-League team, Tehoka Nanticoke was named to the All-Rookie squad, Steve Dietrich received General Manager of the Year honors, and Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member John Tavares was a finalist for the Les Bartley Award given to the NLL’s top coach.

Buffalo Bandits’ 2022-23 schedule

Saturday, December 3 vs. Albany at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at Toronto at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 30 vs. Halifax at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 at Georgia at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 vs. Georgia at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 20 at Rochester at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 27 at Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 29 at New York at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 vs. Rochester at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 vs. Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3 at Halifax at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10 vs. Halifax at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 vs. Colorado at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at San Diego at 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at Toronto at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 vs. New York at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 at Albany at 7 p.m.

Season tickets can be purchased here. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

