BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paint the town orange. Banditland is basking in championship glory.

The Bandits won the NLL Cup on Saturday night with a 13-4 victory against the Colorado Mammoth in the decisive third game of the National League League championship series in front of a near capacity crowd of 18,296 at KeyBank Center.

It is the fifth title in Buffalo’s indoor lacrosse franchise history, and first since 2008. The Bandits had lost in three previous trips to the NLL Finals since 2016, including last season, when the Mammoth won the championship in Buffalo.

Josh Byrne scored four goals to lead the Bandits in his return from missing the first two Finals games with an upper-body injury. Bandits goaltender Matt Vino finished the night with 46 saves.

