BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB is the home of the Bills, and now CW23 will be the place to go for the Buffalo Bandits. Announced Wednesday morning, CW23 (WNLO) will broadcast 14 Bandits games live on our air this season.

Here are the matchups you’ll be able to watch from home:

Week 2: Saturday, December 9 – 7 p.m. (vs. Albany) | [away]

Saturday, December 9 – 7 p.m. (vs. Albany) | [away] Week 3: Saturday, December 16 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. San Diego) | [home]

Saturday, December 16 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. San Diego) | [home] Week 5: Friday, December 29 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Georgia) | [home]

Friday, December 29 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Georgia) | [home] Week 6: Saturday, January 6 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Colorado) | [home]

Saturday, January 6 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Colorado) | [home] Week 7: Saturday, January 13 – 7 p.m. (vs. Rochester) | [away]

Saturday, January 13 – 7 p.m. (vs. Rochester) | [away] Week 8: Friday, January 19 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. New York) | [home]

Friday, January 19 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. New York) | [home] Week 9: Saturday, January 27 – 7 p.m. (vs. Toronto) | [away]

Saturday, January 27 – 7 p.m. (vs. Toronto) | [away] Week 10: Saturday, February 3 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Rochester) | [home]

Saturday, February 3 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Rochester) | [home] Week 12: Friday, February 16 – 7 p.m. (vs. Halifax) | [away]

Friday, February 16 – 7 p.m. (vs. Halifax) | [away] Week 13: Saturday, February 24 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Albany) | [home]

Saturday, February 24 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Albany) | [home] Week 15: Friday, March 8 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Saskatchewan) | [home]

Friday, March 8 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Saskatchewan) | [home] Week 17: Friday, March 22 – 7 p.m. (vs. Panther City) | [away]

Friday, March 22 – 7 p.m. (vs. Panther City) | [away] Week 18: Saturday, March 30 – 1 p.m. (vs. Philadelphia) | [away]

Saturday, March 30 – 1 p.m. (vs. Philadelphia) | [away] Week 20: Saturday, April 13 – 7:30 p.m. (vs. Calgary) | [home]

“Our organization is thrilled to partner with CW23 to televise Bandits’ games in the Buffalo area, as it allows us to reach a larger audience in our region, and continues our commitment to growing the sport of lacrosse,” Bandits Head Coach John Tavares said. “We are very thankful for the support of CW23, and we look forward to delivering a great television product not only to our already dedicated fanbase, but also to those who will be introduced to Bandits lacrosse as a result of this partnership.”

The National Lacrosse League’s season kicked off this past weekend. The Bandits, who finished the 2022-23 season as league champions, will make their season debut this Saturday night in an away game against the Albany Firewolves. That game, the first to air on CW23 this season, will be at 7 p.m.

The Bandits’ home opener, which will also serve as their “Banner Raising Night” following last season’s championship, will take place December 16 against the San Diego Seals.

“Last year’s broadcast of the NLL championship game featuring the Bandits was such as success that we couldn’t wait to bring more Bandits games to viewers in Buffalo and the surrounding area,” CW23 Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid said. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Bandits.”