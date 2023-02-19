BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dhane Smith became the third Bandits player to surpass 900 career points Saturday night, and he did it in dramatic fashion.

Smith reached the milestone with his goal 1:07 into overtime of the Buffalo’s 13-12 comeback win against Philadelphia at KeyBank Center, the fourth in a row for the Bandits (8-2).

“Honestly, I kind of blacked out there,” Smith said. “I thought they were gonna lock me off like they did before the TV timeout. I knew I could come back out top and had the advantage and just threw it on net and it went in.”

Smith, the two-time National Lacrosse League MVP finished with five goals and five assists, raising his league-leading point total to 82. In his 10th season with the Bandits, Smith ranks third on the team’s all-time points list, behind current coach John Tavares (1,749 points) and Mark Steenhuis (983).

Buffalo needed Smith’s playmaking ability with top goal scorer Josh Bryne missing the past two games and being placed on injured reserve, and the Bandits’ attack further weakened by injuries to Chris Cloutier, Tehoka Nanticoke, Ian MacKay and Brandon Robinson.

“From all of our wins this year, that was definitely my favorite win,” Tavares said. “They could’ve easily given up, but they didn’t.”

Brad McCauly contributed four goals and five assists, and goalie Matt Vinc stopped 40 of 52 shots as the Bandits rallied from down 8-5 at halftime.

Buffalo, tied atop the East Division standings, plays its next game March 3 at Halifax.