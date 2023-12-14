BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bandits are raising the 2023 NLL championship banner Saturday in a ceremony before their home opener against the San Diego Seals. Here’s how you can watch and stream.

How to watch the Bandits game on television

The CW23 (WNLO) is your home for Buffalo Bandits lacrosse. We are airing both the banner ceremony and the game.

The banner raising begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by the game at 7:30.

How to stream the Bandits game

National Lacrosse League games can be streamed on ESPN+. Canadian fans can get the game on TSN+.

Buffalo Bandits tickets

Tickets are still available for the game via TickerMaster. The cheapest seat as of Thursday is $33.80 including fees.

The CW23 🤝 Buffalo Bandits

The station and the team announced a partnership last week that will allow 14 regular-season games to be aired in the Buffalo market this season on The CW23. Read more here.