BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After raising a championship banner at KeyBank Center and celebrating the season’s first win, the Buffalo Bandits return from a bye week to host the Georgia Swarm at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Here are the ways you can watch on television and online.

How to watch the Bandits on TV

WNLO-TV (CW23) is your home for Bandits lacrosse this season, broadcasting 14 regular season games, including tonight’s contest.

How to stream the game

National Lacrosse League games can be streamed on ESPN+. Canadian fans can get the game on TSN+.

Bandits storylines

Dhane Smith is six assists away from entering the NLL’s top 10 all-time. After breaking his own league record with 96 assists last season, Smith has tallied 12 through the first two games, raising his career total to 616. … Josh Byrne leads Buffalo with 16 points (10 goals, six assists) through the first two games and is five points from matching Mike Accursi (370) for fourth on the franchise’s all-time list. … The first 500 fans who make a donation to FeedMore WNY during a pregame Winter Wonderland event in Alumni Plaza will receive a voucher for two tickets to a later game.

Scouting the Swarm

Georgia is 2-1 with both of its wins coming against Colorado, the team Buffalo beat in last season’s NLL Finals. … Swarm goalie Brett Dobson is a St. Bonaventure graduate. Lyle Thompson and Shayne Jackson are former league MVPs. … The Bandits swept the Swarm last season, winning 18-9 in Georgia, and 11-9 at home.

Bandits tickets

The home opener drew 17,020 fans to KeyBank Center. Tickets are still available for tonight’s game via TicketMaster. The cheapest seat as of Friday was $33.80, including fees.

The CW23 🤝 Buffalo Bandits

The station and the team announced a partnership last month to air games in the Buffalo market this season. Read more here.