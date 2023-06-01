BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NLL Cup is on the line Saturday night when the Buffalo Bandits host the Colorado Mammoth in Game 3 of the National Lacrosse League Finals.

News 4 will televise the 7:30 p.m. game in the Buffalo market on The CW23 (WNLO-TV).

The Bandits won Game 1 of the series in Buffalo last weekend, 13-12, before dropping Game 2 on the road, 16-10. The series returning to Buffalo for Game 3 is reminiscent of last season, when the Mammoth rallied to beat the Bandits in the championship series after dropping Game 1.

The Bandits have won four NLL titles, most recently in 2008. Only Philadelphia (6), Toronto (6) and Rochester (5) have more.

The Bandits are aiming to become the first professional team in Buffalo to win a championship since the Buffalo Beauts won the Isobel Cup in 2017.

Colorado’s second-leading scorer is Western New York native Zed Williams, who starred at Silver Creek from 2009-13 and remains the all-time leading scorer in New York public high school lacrosse history.

Online streaming of the game is available through ESPN+. Tickets in the 300 level are still for sale, and others are available on the re-sale market.