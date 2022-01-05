“Tucker Out Lymphoma Night” honors son of former Bandits player

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Saturday, the Buffalo Bandits will be honoring a former player’s son who died as a result of Burkitt’s Lymphoma.

Tucker Williams, the son of NLL Hall of Famer Shawn Williams, fought the disease until the end in 2014. He was eight years old.

Learn more about “Tucker Out Lymphoma Night” here and in the video above.