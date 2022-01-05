“Tucker Out Lymphoma Night” honors son of former Bandits player

Buffalo Bandits

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Saturday, the Buffalo Bandits will be honoring a former player’s son who died as a result of Burkitt’s Lymphoma.

Tucker Williams, the son of NLL Hall of Famer Shawn Williams, fought the disease until the end in 2014. He was eight years old.

Learn more about “Tucker Out Lymphoma Night” here and in the video above.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now