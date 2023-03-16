BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bandits season is in its final months, and Thursday morning on Wake Up!, News 4 was joined by a couple of the players to talk about it.

Hear from Ian Mackay and Chase Fraser, who spoke about the team’s stellar 2022-23 record, as well as what’s ahead, in the video above.

You can get tickets to see the Bandits in action here.